Mild and nice conditions for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, temperatures were in the upper 10s to mid 20s. Winds were moving from the south and west with speeds ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

Chilly morning to start the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday (Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the holiday Monday, temperatures will climb above average and remain sunny to mostly sunny due to an area of high pressure to our south and east. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s with even a few low 60s as well. Winds will continue to be around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatrues will drop into the 20s and low 30s with clear to partly cloudy skies.

Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Forecast (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Tuesday, temperatures will trend slightly lower with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s, which is still above average for this time of year. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue to be he headlines for Tuesday. Overnight Tuesday, a strong cold front will be moving through, causing overnight temperatures to upper single digits to low 10s.

Mild temperatures to continue through Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wendesday, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s with overcast skies. Our western portions of the region could see some light snow showers for Wednesday, but no significiant snowfall is anticpated due to the speed of the cold front and the available moisture for the system.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.