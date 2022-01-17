Advertisement

Police: Man arrested in death of older man in Columbus

(Storyblocks.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Police in Columbus say they’ve arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder and a weapons count in the death of an older man.

Television station NTV reports that 28-year-old Michael Keener was arrested Sunday afternoon after officers were called to an area along 8th Street in Columbus to check on a man who had fallen and hit his head. Arriving officers found Keener at the scene, and police say he told the officers he had killed a person. Police say Keener led the officers to a location on 16th Avenue, where they found the body of 77-year-old Larry Houdek, Police also found items belonging to Houdek in Keener’s possession.

Police have not said how Houdek died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Governor Ricketts on property tax relief, COVID spending, and the future.
Governor Ricketts addresses current and ongoing Nebraska issues
Levander’s of North Platte has waited as long as three months for one part for a vehicle to...
Levander’s of North Platte experiences parts shortage
Mike Flood, State Senator from Norfolk and former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature,...
Mike Flood announces run for Congress
Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for...
Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles

Latest News

KNOP 6 PM Weather 1/13
Some sun, nice and warm to start workweek
DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a Virtual veterans job fair on Tuesday.
Virtual veteran job fair happening Tuesday
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Forecast
Mild and nice conditions for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Tuesday
Mike Flood, State Senator from Norfolk and former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature,...
Mike Flood announces run for Congress