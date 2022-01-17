Police: Man arrested in death of older man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Police in Columbus say they’ve arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder and a weapons count in the death of an older man.

Television station NTV reports that 28-year-old Michael Keener was arrested Sunday afternoon after officers were called to an area along 8th Street in Columbus to check on a man who had fallen and hit his head. Arriving officers found Keener at the scene, and police say he told the officers he had killed a person. Police say Keener led the officers to a location on 16th Avenue, where they found the body of 77-year-old Larry Houdek, Police also found items belonging to Houdek in Keener’s possession.

Police have not said how Houdek died.

