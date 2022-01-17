Advertisement

Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse

The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson).(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Madison County action Monday on behalf of Austin McEwen, 26, claims that Amazon failed to warn employees of dangerous weather or provide safe shelter before a tornado slammed the Edwardsville facility Dec. 10, killing McEwen and five others.

McEwen’s parents, Randy and Alice McEwen, allege that Amazon administrators knew severe weather was imminent but had no emergency plan nor evacuated employees from the fulfillment center.

It is believed to be the first legal action taken in response to the deaths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Governor Ricketts on property tax relief, COVID spending, and the future.
Governor Ricketts addresses current and ongoing Nebraska issues
Levander’s of North Platte has waited as long as three months for one part for a vehicle to...
Levander’s of North Platte experiences parts shortage
Mike Flood, State Senator from Norfolk and former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature,...
Mike Flood announces run for Congress
Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for...
Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights
NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of...
NASA: ‘Citizen scientists’ spot Jupiter-like planet
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska