Caffey enrolled, hopes to play in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey is enrolled in classes at the University of Nebraska for the spring semester. Coach John Cook confirmed to 10/11 that Caffey plans to play for the Huskers during the upcoming beach season. However, her status is undetermined for the 2022 indoor season.

The Huskers will submit a request to the NCAA for a seventh year of eligibility for Caffey. The Chicago native earned All-American honors in 2021, while helping the Huskers reach the national championship match. Caffey recorded a team-best 118 blocks this fall.

