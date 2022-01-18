Advertisement

Caffey enrolled, hopes to play in 2022

Kayla Caffey
Kayla Caffey(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey is enrolled in classes at the University of Nebraska for the spring semester. Coach John Cook confirmed to 10/11 that Caffey plans to play for the Huskers during the upcoming beach season. However, her status is undetermined for the 2022 indoor season.

The Huskers will submit a request to the NCAA for a seventh year of eligibility for Caffey. The Chicago native earned All-American honors in 2021, while helping the Huskers reach the national championship match. Caffey recorded a team-best 118 blocks this fall.

(KOLNKGIN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska
Elizabeth Tegtmeier
Tegtmeier files as a candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education

Latest News

Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska
Alexis Markowski
Markowski captures back-to-back Big Ten Freshman Honors
Huskers host Hoosiers on MLK Day
Nine event titles highlight day two of Graduate Classic