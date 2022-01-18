Governor Pete Ricketts endorses Jim Pillen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At a press conference Tuesday in the State Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln, Governor Pete Ricketts announced his endorsement of conservative Republican Jim Pillen to be Nebraska’s next governor.

“Jim Pillen is a lifelong ag producer, a Nebraska job-creator, and a conservative fighter with a proven record of defending our values,” said Governor Ricketts. “Whether creating Nebraska jobs, fighting Critical Race Theory at the University system, or supporting his fellow ag producers, Jim has consistently shown he’s a leader of principle and integrity. Nebraska will be in great hands with Jim Pillen as our next governor, and that’s why he has my full support.”

“Governor Ricketts has done an incredible job for Nebraska, and I’m honored to have his endorsement,” said Pillen. “I look forward to building upon Governor Ricketts’ work providing tax relief, growing Nebraska, making state government run more like a business, and protecting our freedoms.”

Governor Ricketts will join Pillen and former Governor Kay Orr on a fly-around tour Tuesday with stops in Norfolk, Kearney, North Platte, and Omaha.

Thank you @GovRicketts for your endorsement of our campaign. As governor, I will work to continue growing our state and promoting our commonsense Nebraska values. pic.twitter.com/dndbkTBQ4h — Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) January 18, 2022

Republican Charles Herbster, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has also announced his run for governor.

Republicans who have filed official paperwork to run for governor include Michael Connely, Brett Lindstrom, Donna Carpenter, Lela McNinch and Theresa Thibodeau.

