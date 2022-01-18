Advertisement

Kearney man jailed, fined for Motor Vehicle Homicide

A Kearney man was sentenced to jail for Motor Vehicle Homicide in connection with a fatal...
A Kearney man was sentenced to jail for Motor Vehicle Homicide in connection with a fatal accident in March 2021.(Kearney Police Department)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge sentenced a Kearney man to jail in connection with a Kearney traffic death last March.

John Paul, 44, was convicted of misdemeanor Motor Vehicle Homicide. He has been sentenced to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and two years probation. He’s also been ordered to submit to random drug and alcohol tests,

A Kearney police department press release issued at the time said that Paul was driving a pickup which struck and killed Veronica Powell, 59, in the 900 block of East 44th street near Harvey Park on March 27, 2021. Powell was dead at the scene. Eleanor Powell, 19, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
28-year-old Michael J. Keener
Police: Man arrested in death of older man in Columbus
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska
Elizabeth Tegtmeier
Tegtmeier files as a candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education
Governor Ricketts on property tax relief, COVID spending, and the future.
Governor Ricketts addresses current and ongoing Nebraska issues

Latest News

Othon Robles was arrested for motor vehicle theft. The suspect was apprehended following a...
Suspect arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Franklin County
Jim Pillen
Governor Pete Ricketts endorses Jim Pillen
Gov. Pete Rickets visited flooded Norfolk.
Governor Ricketts recognizes National Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Cold front poised to push through the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
Mild and partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with light snow chances Wednesday