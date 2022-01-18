LIVE: State senators address healthcare workforce shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State senators plan to introduce bills to combat the healthcare workforce shortage.

The Nebraska Hospital Association President along with several state senators will discuss the legislation being introduced at a press conference on Tuesday at noon CT.

Here is the speaker lineup:

Senator Mike McDonnell (District 5, Omaha) will be introducing the Front Line Nurse Premium Pay bill. This bill will ask the state to appropriate $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. It will allow for hospitals and federal qualified health centers to award premium pay bonuses to nurses who have been on the front lines during the pandemic.

Senator Myron Dorn (District 30, Gage County) will be introducing the Nebraska Nursing Incentive Act bill. This bill will ask the state to appropriate $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. It will allow for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to administer scholarships to public or private postsecondary institutions for approved nursing programs.

Senator Patty Pansing-Brooks (District 28, Lincoln) will be introducing a bill that appropriates $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to create new full-time positions that will oversee the seven Career and Technical Education Programs within the Nebraska Department of Education.

Senator Robert Hilkemann (District 4, Omaha) will be introducing the Care Team Innovation Grant bill. This bill will ask the state to appropriate $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. It will allow DHHS to establish a competitive application process for grants for hospitals to explore new and innovative ways of health care delivery.

