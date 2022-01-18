Advertisement

LIVE: State senators address healthcare workforce shortage

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State senators plan to introduce bills to combat the healthcare workforce shortage.

The Nebraska Hospital Association President along with several state senators will discuss the legislation being introduced at a press conference on Tuesday at noon CT.

Click here to watch the press conference live in the video player above.

Here is the speaker lineup:

Senator Mike McDonnell (District 5, Omaha) will be introducing the Front Line Nurse Premium Pay bill. This bill will ask the state to appropriate $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. It will allow for hospitals and federal qualified health centers to award premium pay bonuses to nurses who have been on the front lines during the pandemic.

Senator Myron Dorn (District 30, Gage County) will be introducing the Nebraska Nursing Incentive Act bill. This bill will ask the state to appropriate $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. It will allow for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to administer scholarships to public or private postsecondary institutions for approved nursing programs.

Senator Patty Pansing-Brooks (District 28, Lincoln) will be introducing a bill that appropriates $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to create new full-time positions that will oversee the seven Career and Technical Education Programs within the Nebraska Department of Education.

Senator Robert Hilkemann (District 4, Omaha) will be introducing the Care Team Innovation Grant bill. This bill will ask the state to appropriate $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. It will allow DHHS to establish a competitive application process for grants for hospitals to explore new and innovative ways of health care delivery.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
28-year-old Michael J. Keener
Police: Man arrested in death of older man in Columbus
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska
Elizabeth Tegtmeier
Tegtmeier files as a candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education
Governor Ricketts on property tax relief, COVID spending, and the future.
Governor Ricketts addresses current and ongoing Nebraska issues

Latest News

The CDC says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, despite...
Omicron wave likely won't peak for weeks, surgeon general says
Dr. Lindsay Huse
3 councilmembers join Nebraska AG lawsuit to stop Omaha mask mandate
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Medicine responds after governor issues DHM aimed at hospital
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska AG sues to stop Omaha mask mandate enforcement