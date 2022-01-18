Mild and partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with light snow chances Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were running above average with temperatures being in the mid 20s to mid 30s with clear to partly cloudy conditions. Winds were blowing from the west about 5 to 15 mph.

Cool morning to start the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, temperatures will increase into the mid 50s to low 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with the high pressureto our southeast moving forward. Overnight Tuesday, a cold front will be pushing through the area causing temperatures overnight to drop closer to normal with lows in the 10s. Overcast skies will continue overnight.

Cold front poised to push through the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the overnight Tuesday and during the morning Wednesday, some light snow could develop across the region Wendesday as leftover moisture behind the cold front and some easterly flow due to the area of high pressure building in. Snowfall looks like it could be between a trace to an inch, specially in the Nebraska Panhandle. Highs throughout the day Wednesday will be slightly below average with temperatures in the upper 10s to mid 20s.

