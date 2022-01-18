Red Willow County Attorney’s Office investigates shooting

McCOOK, Neb. (KNOP) - The Red Willow County Attorney’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man and an officer injured late Monday.

County Attorney Paul Wood said law enforcement officials were called to Walmart at 10:52 p.m. after a man was shot by a police officer.

The man was taken to a Kearney hospital with unknown injuries. The officer was injured, however, he was treated and released from the hospital.

Wood did not provide any further information, but said the shooting is not related to the January 8th incident that also occurred inside the Walmart and led to the evacuation of the store.

The case remains under investigation.

