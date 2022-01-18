Advertisement

Rep. Fortenberry says he has moderate case of COVID

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry announced Tuesday that he has a moderate case of COVID-19 and will vote by proxy this week. 

“Though I have been vaccinated and took every precaution to avoid infection, I have contracted a moderate case of COVID-19.  Per House protocol, I will be recuperating and working from home, and will vote by proxy.  As always, my excellent team is ready and available to serve the needs of all Nebraskans,” Fortenberry said. ”In an odd coincidence, my survey to constituents last week was on COVID.  The results of the survey can be found here: https://bit.ly/3rxpQhy,” Fortenberry added.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry represents the First District of Nebraska in the United States House of Representatives.

