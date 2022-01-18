Saint Pat’s open SPVA tournament with a win at home over Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Saint Pat’s Irish welcome the Sutherland Sailors to town to open the SPVA Conference Tournament. The Irish come into the game with a 9-5 record and a two game winning streak which they were hoping to keep alive. The Sailors come into the match up with a 2-9 record and looking to snap a seven game losing streak.

After the first period of play the Irish had a commanding 20-5 lead over the Sailors. Tonja Heirigs leading the scoring in the first period for the Irish with a total of 12 points, followed by Kate Stienike with six.

The Irish have another big period in the second scoring 19 extending their lead to 39-14 at the half. The Irish were lead in the second period by Stienike with six.

The Irish never give up the lead but the Sailors do out score them in the third period scoring 13 points. Leading the Sailors in the third period was Faith Stewart with five and Story Rasby also with five.

The Irish would be lead to a 56-31 victory over the Sailor by Mae Siegel who scored a team high of 18 points followed by Tonja Heirigs scoring 16 points. The Irish will improve to 10-5 on the season while the Sailors will fall to 2-10. Saint Pat’s returns to action Thursday January 20th at North Platte Community College against the winner of Chase County and Kimball. Sutherland returns to action Tuesday January 25th at home against Creek Valley.

