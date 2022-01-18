Advertisement

Speaker highlights African-American contributions to Midwest

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day
Dr. Bryd’s presentation focused on the motives and dreams of people of color who migrated...
Dr. Bryd’s presentation focused on the motives and dreams of people of color who migrated across the U.S. during the Westward Expansion.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The third Monday in January is set aside to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to service in communities and his contributions to society. On Jan. 17, Mid-Plain Community College brought in guest speaker, Dr. Robert Bryd to share the importance of the past and how it relates to the present.

“I have the knowledge because the stories have been shared with me,” said Dr. Robert Bryd, chairman of Wyoming’s U.S. Commission on Civil Rights advisory. “It is nice to share those stories with the next generation. Sometimes the full story is not written in books or depicted correctly on movie screens. We, as storytellers, tell it how it was.”

Dr. Bryd’s presentation focused on the motives and dreams of people of color who migrated across the U.S. during the Westward Expansion.

“We talk about how people of color and the country developed after the emancipation proclamation,” said Dr. Bryd. “As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said ‘I have a dream,’ they had dreams, too.”

According to the National Museum of African-American history and culture, Martin Luther King Jr. day is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities.

“It is important to have members of the community realize and understand that Dr. King was fighting for the rights of all Americans, not just those of people of color,” said Quinton Jackson, Assistant Director of Diversity Inclusive of Student Life at Mid-Plains Community College.

With next month being Black History Month, Mid-Plains Community College hopes to host more cultural events and guest speakers.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Governor Ricketts on property tax relief, COVID spending, and the future.
Governor Ricketts addresses current and ongoing Nebraska issues
Levander’s of North Platte has waited as long as three months for one part for a vehicle to...
Levander’s of North Platte experiences parts shortage
Mike Flood, State Senator from Norfolk and former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature,...
Mike Flood announces run for Congress
28-year-old Michael J. Keener
Police: Man arrested in death of older man in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn...
Celebrating Betty White’s 100th Birthday
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska
KNOP 6 PM Weather 1/13
Some sun, nice and warm to start workweek
28-year-old Michael J. Keener
Police: Man arrested in death of older man in Columbus