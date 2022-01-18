Advertisement

Suspect arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Franklin County

Othon Robles was arrested for motor vehicle theft. The suspect was apprehended following a...
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with deputies from Franklin and Webster Counties have arrested one person and recovered a stolen vehicle following a pursuit Monday morning.

At approximately, 8:40 a.m. Monday, NSP received information regarding a vehicle theft that had just occurred near Doniphan. The stolen vehicle was a Ford F-150 equipped with an onboard tracking system.

Ford was able to track the vehicle to a location in Webster County. Webster County Sheriff’s Deputies were then able to locate the vehicle and initiate a pursuit. A trooper positioned himself in front of the pursuit, which was traveling westbound on Highway 136, near Franklin. As the suspect vehicle approached the trooper’s location, it voluntarily stopped. Troopers and deputies then took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The driver, Othon Robles, 25, of Grand Island, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges are pending. He was lodged in Hall County Jail.

According to the Grand Island Police report, Robles is accused of stealing a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 10th. The victim had started his vehicle to warm up when it was taken outside his home.

