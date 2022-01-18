Tegtmeier files as a candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - – On Friday, North Platte native, Elizabeth Tegtmeier filed the paperwork with the Nebraska Secretary of State to be a candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education.

“I have become more concerned about the policies of the board and the fact they seem to be out of touch with our Nebraska values. After listening to fellow parents and educators, I decided it was time to step up and run to represent our values in western Nebraska.”

The State Board of Education is an elected, constitutional body that sets policy and ensures that the State Department of Education functions effectively within the framework developed by the State Legislature and the board.

“The board became so wrapped up in activist causes that attempted to indoctrinate our children that they neglected their duty to our local school districts,” Tegtmeier said.

“The pressing needs of assisting local districts in improving student proficiency rates, addressing the teacher shortage, and protecting local control went by the wayside and have only recently become talking points at board meetings.” Tegtmeier has been campaigning since last August to represent District 7.

Now she will appear on the ballot during the Nebraska statewide primary election on May 10. Throughout the campaign, Tegtmeier has been meeting and listening to constituents throughout the district. Tegtmeier has picked up several endorsements, including Governor Pete Ricketts and State Senators: Bruce Bostelman, Tom Brewer, Tom Briese, Steve Erdman, Curt Friesen, Suzanne Geist, Tim Gragert, Mike Groene, Steve Halloran, Mike Hilgers, Dan Hughes, John Lowe, Dave Murman, and Julie Slama as well as several county Republican Party organizations.

“I am humbled to have these endorsements from so many elected officials who have offered their support,” Tegtmeier said. “I appreciate their confidence in me to stand up for the values of Nebraskans. I promise to be a voice for the district and listen to the will of the constituents.”

Tegtmeier is a certified English teacher with a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Nebraska Kearney. She was born and raised in North Platte where she and her husband are raising their family.

“I am running for the Nebraska State Board of Education to be the voice for western Nebraska,” said Tegtmeier. “Our children and families need a strong advocate to stand up for the future of our state.”

District 7 consists of 44 counties in western Nebraska, including Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Custer, Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Holt, Hooker, Kearney, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Morrill, Perkins, Phelps, Red Willow, Rock, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Thomas, and Valley.

