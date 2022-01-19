Congressman Smith running for re-election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith announced Wednesday that he’s filed for re-election. Smith, who began serving in 2007, represents the third congressional district in Nebraska. The third district includes 80 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

Smith serves on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee and is the ranking minority member of its subcommittee on trade.

The latest list posted on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s election page indicates that Smith is, so far, the only candidate for the Republican nomination for the third district seat. The list had no Democratic candidates who had filed for the office.

Smith is from Gering in the Nebraska panhandle. He has won eight consecutive elections.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.