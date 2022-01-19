Evening outlook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday was another above average day in North Platte, and really all across Nebraska. With highs in the high 50′s and low 60′s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The wind light though most the afternoon, but enough to bring in a decent amount of cloud cover, increasing as the day went on.

This keeping the state from breaking any high temperature records. Now as evening has fallen, a cold front continues to push through the area, bringing cold arctic air into the state, and causing temperatures to start dropping rapidly. The clouds remain.

During the overnight Tuesday and during the morning Wednesday, some light snow could develop across the region Wednesday as leftover moisture behind the cold front and some easterly flow due to the area of high pressure building in. Snowfall looks like it could be between a trace to an inch, specially in the Nebraska Panhandle. Highs throughout the day Wednesday will be slightly below average with temperatures in the upper 10s to mid 20s.

One winter weather advisory is in effect.

Dundy county, NE

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MST /2 AM CST/ TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas, east central and northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 AM MST /2 AM CST/ to 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

