Advertisement

Evening outlook

Tuesday into Wednesday
60's turn cold Tuesday into Wednesday
60's turn cold Tuesday into Wednesday(News 2)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday was another above average day in North Platte, and really all across Nebraska. With highs in the high 50′s and low 60′s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The wind light though most the afternoon, but enough to bring in a decent amount of cloud cover, increasing as the day went on.

60's turn cold Tuesday into Wednesday
60's turn cold Tuesday into Wednesday(News 2)

This keeping the state from breaking any high temperature records. Now as evening has fallen, a cold front continues to push through the area, bringing cold arctic air into the state, and causing temperatures to start dropping rapidly. The clouds remain.

During the overnight Tuesday and during the morning Wednesday, some light snow could develop across the region Wednesday as leftover moisture behind the cold front and some easterly flow due to the area of high pressure building in. Snowfall looks like it could be between a trace to an inch, specially in the Nebraska Panhandle. Highs throughout the day Wednesday will be slightly below average with temperatures in the upper 10s to mid 20s.

60's turn cold Tuesday into Wednesday
60's turn cold Tuesday into Wednesday(News 2)

One winter weather advisory is in effect.

Dundy county, NE

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MST /2 AM CST/ TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas, east central and northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 AM MST /2 AM CST/ to 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The Red Willow County Attorney's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person and...
Red Willow County Attorney’s Office investigates shooting
Othon Robles was arrested for motor vehicle theft. The suspect was apprehended following a...
Suspect arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Franklin County

Latest News

At mid peak, the Health Director says we have more cases in the West Central District now than...
News 2 at Six Local Covid 19 update Tuesday
Knowing from where your beef comes. An auction today to work toward that goal.
News 2 at Six - VOD - R Calf Auction Tuesday
Seven day outlook for the cool down blanketing the area. Tuesday 6 pm forecast.
News 2 at Six - VOD - Main Weather Tuesday
Cool down comes next, with cold Arctic air.
News 2 at Six - VOD - First look at Weather Tuesday