Family loses home to fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte fire crews responded to a house fire on the city’s north side late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at 921 West 10th Street at 5:05 p.m.

Battalion Chief Jason Trimble said flames were coming out of the back side of the home when they arrived on scene.

The homeowner was sleeping in his bedroom and was able to escape safely. Nobody else was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was under control in ten minutes. A space heater that was in the living room is believed to be the cause of the fire.

The house is a total loss due to heavy smoke damage.

The American Red Cross was not called to assist as the family had another place to stay.

Fire crews from all three stations responded to the incident.

