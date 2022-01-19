Maxwell defeats Brady at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-10 Maxwell Wildcats welcome their rival the 5-8 Brady Eagles to town for a Tuesday Night match up to see who will take the rivalry this year. The Brady boy’s are looking to stay hot after they won their last game to South Loup 52-49. Maxwell will try to snap a three game losing streak against Brady, and what better way to steady the ship and get headed in the right direction than against your rival?

At the end of the first period of play the Wildcats were leading a close 13-9 game. Leading the way Maxwell was Ty Robinson with a pair of three’s.

Going into the half it was a five point game, but Maxwell still lead 25-20. Jack Meyer had a nice second period putting up eight points for the Wildcats. Leading the charge in the first half of play for the Eagles was Rylie Shirk and Blake Lusk each with seven points.

Brady able to keep it close in the second half, but never able to take the lead. The Eagles were able to put 35 points on the board in the second half. Leading the Eagles in scoring in the second half was Shane Most with 12 points. Maxwell was able to put up an 36 points in the second half. The Wildcats were lead in scoring in the second half by Jack Meyer with 12 points.

The Wildcats will go on to win this one 61-55 over the Eagles. Maxwell was lead in scoring by Jack Meyer who had 24 points on the night. Brady was lead in scoring by Shane Most who had 16 points on the night.

Maxwell will improve to 4-10 on the season and the Eagles will fall to 5-9. The Wildcats will return to action Thursday January 20th at home against Sandhills Valley. The Eagles will return to action Tuesday February 1st on the road against Wallace.

