Maxwell defeats rival Brady at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats welcome their rivals the Brady Eagles to town for a Tuesday Night Match up and to see who will own the rivalry for the next year. The Lady Eagles come into the the match up owning a 0-15 record and are still looking for their first win of the season. The Lady Wildcats come into the game with a 3-11 record on the season and are looking to snap a six game losing streak.

After the first period of play the score was tied at seven a piece. The Eagles were lead in scoring in the first period by Keaton Fattig with three. Sierra Carr and Taryn Stearns also had two a piece in the first period. The Wildcats were lead in the first period by Harley Kuenning, Myah Essman and Joree Cumming all with two points each.

The teams went into the half with Maxwell leading 23-15. The Wildcats had a great second period scoring 16 points and were lead by Jocelyn Cheek scoring six.

In the second half the cats never gave up the lead and went on to defeat the Eagles 42-32. The Wildcats leading scorers for the game were Tawnee Stout and Jocelyn Cheek each with seven points. Brady was lead in scoring by Carra Terry with eight.

Maxwell will improve to 4-11 on the season and snap their six game losing streak. The Eagles will drop to 0-16. The Wildcats will return to action Thursday January 20th at home against Sandhills Valley. The Eagles will return to action Tuesday February 1st on the road at Wallace.

