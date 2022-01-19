Advertisement

MicroTif application to build nine loft-style apartments in the Canteen District approved

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s first MicroTif project gets the green light from the city council Tuesday.

The application passed on a 7 to 1 vote, with councilman Mark Woods voting against it.

The project is part of the city’s ongoing historic building rehabilitation program. It’s a program that was made possible by the Nebraska Legislature after Senator Mike Groene introduced the bill.

Dave and Traci Hoatson own the Knights of Columbus building, which is located at 408 N Dewey Street. The plan is to construct nine loft-style apartments in the upper floors as part of their ‘historic building rehabilitation project.’

Councilman Ty Lucas said currently, there are less than 40 homes on the market and this project will help with the housing crunch.

However, councilwoman Donna Tryon expressed her concerns with parking and that parking limits aren’t being enforced.

Planning administrator Judy Clark said she’s received seven inquiries about using MicroTif.

In other business, the use of utility-type vehicles within city limits passed its second reading.

If approved, the ordinance would allow the use of UTV’s between sunrise and sunset with some restrictions.

The ordinance excludes ATV’s, golf carts, low speed vehicles, and they cannot be used on state highways.

