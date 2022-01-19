Advertisement

Nebraska vs Rutgers WBB game Thursday postponed

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball game with Rutgers originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program. 

Per the amended Big Ten Conference 2021-22 Forfeiture Guidelines, this game will be postponed and the Conference office will coordinate the rescheduling process.   If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.

Tickets previously purchased would be refunded to ticket holders after the conclusion of the season.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The Red Willow County Attorney's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person and...
Red Willow County Attorney’s Office investigates office-involved shooting
Othon Robles was arrested for motor vehicle theft. The suspect was apprehended following a...
Suspect arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Franklin County
Kayla Caffey
Caffey enrolled, hopes to play in 2022
Elizabeth Tegtmeier
Tegtmeier files as a candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education

Latest News

Kayla Caffey
Caffey enrolled, hopes to play in 2022
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska
Alexis Markowski
Markowski captures back-to-back Big Ten Freshman Honors
Huskers host Hoosiers on MLK Day