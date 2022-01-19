Advertisement

Perkins County defeats Sutherland 57-38 in SPVA tournament

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The SPVA conference basketball tournament opener could not have gone better for the Perkins County Plainsmen as the boys defeated Sutherland in Grant 57-38.

The Sailors hit a few shots early, smiling as they transitioned back to play defense. However, Perkins County would not be denied and led 42-22 at the break. Sutherland played hard coming out of the locker room, and out scored the home team by one point in the second half.

The Plainsman’s next opponent in the tournament is Bridgeport and will take place on Friday at North Platte Community College. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The Red Willow County Attorney's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person and...
Red Willow County Attorney’s Office investigates shooting
Othon Robles was arrested for motor vehicle theft. The suspect was apprehended following a...
Suspect arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Franklin County

Latest News

Brady vs. Maxwell Girl's Highlights
Maxwell defeats rival Brady at home
Maxwell vs. Brady Boy's Highlights
Maxwell defeats Brady at home
Maxwell vs. Brady Girl's Basketball
Maxwell vs. Brady Girl's Highlights
Perkins County vs. Sutherland Boy's Highlights
Perkins County vs. Sutherland Boy's Highlights