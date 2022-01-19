Perkins County defeats Sutherland 57-38 in SPVA tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The SPVA conference basketball tournament opener could not have gone better for the Perkins County Plainsmen as the boys defeated Sutherland in Grant 57-38.

The Sailors hit a few shots early, smiling as they transitioned back to play defense. However, Perkins County would not be denied and led 42-22 at the break. Sutherland played hard coming out of the locker room, and out scored the home team by one point in the second half.

The Plainsman’s next opponent in the tournament is Bridgeport and will take place on Friday at North Platte Community College. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. Central Time.

