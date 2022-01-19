Remaining cold and cloudy for the day Wednesday; Sunny and warmer Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning Wednesday morning, some isolated to scattered snow showers were present with overcast conditions. Temperatures were in the 10s and single digits with winds of 10 to 25 mph with the direction coming out of the north. During the rest of the day Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the 10s with overcast conditions.

Isolated to scattered snow showers are present across Greater Nebraska (Andre Brooks)

During the overnight hours Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the single digits with maybe a few negative single digits with wind chills in the negatives. Winds are going to die down to 5 to 10 mph.

Frigid temperatures overnight Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

With an area of high pressure building in, temperatures are going to rebound into the mid 20s to upper 30s with sunny skies. On Friday, a clipper system will be movng through Friday, bringing it a chance of rain and snow across Greater Nebraska, with little to no accumulations expected for Friday. Conditions will improve for the weekend with a continued warming trend.

Warmer conditions are on the way Thursday (Andre Brooks)

