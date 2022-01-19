Advertisement

Remaining cold and cloudy for the day Wednesday; Sunny and warmer Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning Wednesday morning, some isolated to scattered snow showers were present with overcast conditions. Temperatures were in the 10s and single digits with winds of 10 to 25 mph with the direction coming out of the north. During the rest of the day Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the 10s with overcast conditions.

Isolated to scattered snow showers are present across Greater Nebraska
Isolated to scattered snow showers are present across Greater Nebraska(Andre Brooks)

During the overnight hours Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the single digits with maybe a few negative single digits with wind chills in the negatives. Winds are going to die down to 5 to 10 mph.

Frigid temperatures overnight Wednesday
Frigid temperatures overnight Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

With an area of high pressure building in, temperatures are going to rebound into the mid 20s to upper 30s with sunny skies. On Friday, a clipper system will be movng through Friday, bringing it a chance of rain and snow across Greater Nebraska, with little to no accumulations expected for Friday. Conditions will improve for the weekend with a continued warming trend.

Warmer conditions are on the way Thursday
Warmer conditions are on the way Thursday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The Red Willow County Attorney's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person and...
Red Willow County Attorney’s Office investigates shooting
Othon Robles was arrested for motor vehicle theft. The suspect was apprehended following a...
Suspect arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Franklin County
Kayla Caffey
Caffey enrolled, hopes to play in 2022
Elizabeth Tegtmeier
Tegtmeier files as a candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education

Latest News

Seven day outlook for the cool down blanketing the area. Tuesday 6 pm forecast.
News 2 at Six - VOD - Main Weather Tuesday
Cold front poised to push through the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
Mild and partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with light snow chances Wednesday
KNOP 6 PM Weather 1/13
Some sun, nice and warm to start workweek
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Forecast
Mild and nice conditions for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Tuesday