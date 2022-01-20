Advertisement

How to avoid being scammed for free COVID test

By Hailey Mach
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As people start ordering their free COVID-19 tests online, it might be necessary to double check the website to make sure it is legitimate.

In just a matter of days, there are already websites up and running claiming to give out free at-home COVID tests, when in reality, it’s a scammer waiting to steal information.

Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said the scammer could be hiding right behind your phone screen.

Order free COVID tests at covidtests.gov

“Well a lot of the times the scams will originate with like a robocall or a text so, in general, it’s just a general rule of thumb, you shouldn’t respond to unsolicited messages, communication over the phone, via text, via email,” Planos said. “If you didn’t sign up for it, you probably wouldn’t be hearing from this company — or this person pretending to be this company.”

Planos noted to avoid clicking on the top search result and to always check the domain for any characters that seem to be out of place.

He also said, though there hadn’t yet been any scams of this type reported in central Nebraska, it is still important to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. Planos recommended that any scams be reported on the BBB website.

