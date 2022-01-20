Local club helping area youth

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Young Inspirations Boxing Club in North Platte is gaining traction for children to become more involved in athletics. The organization has around one dozen participants along with coaches such as Rashawn Bryant and Josh Roberts to train them in the fundamentals of boxing.

The organization meets on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Salvation Army located on N. Adams Avenue. The kids tie up the gloves and go through drills.

Young Inspirations is currently working on becoming a registered nonprofit with hopes of expanding to other sports. The kids tell News 2 that they enjoy hanging out with the other members, finding an outlet for their energy in the process.

The club has had several fundraisers planned to help pay for equipment, registration fees and more. The next is planned for February 12th. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.