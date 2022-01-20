Advertisement

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, reported a loss of $931 million in its fourth quarter.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An American Airlines flight to London had to turn around and return to Miami after a woman on the plane refused to wear a face mask.

That’s what American Airlines says happened on the Wednesday night flight. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport without incident.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Thursday that American Airlines staff dealt with the passenger administratively.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte fire crews responded to a house fire at 921 West 10th Street Tuesday afternoon.
Family loses home to fire
The Red Willow County Attorney's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person and...
Red Willow County Attorney’s Office investigates office-involved shooting
First flu deaths of season reported in Nebraska
North Platte’s first MicroTif project to build nine apartment units in downtown North Platte...
MicroTif application to build nine loft-style apartments in the Canteen District approved
Two people were charged in connection with a Sunday night murder in Kearney
Charges against two suspects in Kearney murder

Latest News

Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.
Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
EXPLAINER: What’s a special grand jury and how does it work?
The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters
Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and...
Images show effects of lung damage among unvaccinated people