Nebraska Men’s Basketball game at Ohio State postponed

The Nebraska men's basketball team huddles during its Opening Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Nebraska men's basketball team huddles during its Opening Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena.(KOLN-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska men’s basketball game at Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, in Columbus, Ohio, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program. 

With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available. 

The programs will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game. Nebraska’s next scheduled game is against No. 8 Wisconsin on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m., at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Wednesday it was announced that the Nebraska women’s basketball game with Rutgers originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln was also postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program.

