Sunny and cold Thursday; A chance of snow Friday with a warmup coming this weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Thursday, temperatures started on a cold note with temperatures in the negative single digits to 10s with sunny to mostly sunny. Winds were calm to around 5 to 10 mph.

During the day Thursday, temperatures are going to be in the mid 20s to upper 30s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions with winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, temperatures are going to be warmer than Thursday morning with lows in the upper single digits to low 20s with an increase of cloud cover due to an apporoach of a clipper system.

During the day on Friday, a clipper system will be moving through Greater Nebraska, bringing the area a chance of a mix of rain and snow. The greatest snow chances are places along and west of Highway 83. Despite with this snow chance, temperatures will be around the upper 30s to mid 40s throughout the day Friday due to an area of high pressure moving towards the southeast, increasing our temperatures. This is going to continue through the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 40s on Saturday, increasing to the low to mid 50s Sunday with sunny skies both days.

