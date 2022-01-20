Advertisement

Twin Rivers Industrial Park update

Industrial parks are pivotal to economic growth.
Industrial parks are pivotal to economic growth.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday’s successful passage of the city’s first MicroTif project to bring more housing units to downtown North Platte is part of a larger component in moving the community forward.

Without homes there are no jobs, but it’s a challenge the city continues to work on every day.

After the historic passage of major projects, such Sustainable Beef LLC last month, the need for more housing will be even more critical.

Chamber president and CEO Gary Person said the $325 million beef packing plant is likely to create around 2,000 jobs.

Person also expressed the importance of having industrial parks shovel-ready to attract more businesses.

“We are also working on a rail park over near Hershey, Nebraska and that will allow the shipping of frozen beef coming off of the Sustainable Beef LLC operation, but also open the doors to a lot of potential manufacturing, distribution, agriculture value-added processing projects,” Person said. “We’ve been working in earnest on that for a couple of years. We’ve also been working with Union Pacific Railroad on that for the past four years and convinced the railroad that we needed rail access and a park that would enable us to greater diversify our economy.”

Chief Industries recently added nine warehouses at Twin Rivers Industrial Park. Coors Distribution is also in the process of building a 40,000 square-foot facility and Ohio based K&M Tire Distribution should be in business sometime this spring.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte fire crews responded to a house fire at 921 West 10th Street Tuesday afternoon.
Family loses home to fire
The Red Willow County Attorney's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person and...
Red Willow County Attorney’s Office investigates office-involved shooting
First flu deaths of season reported in Nebraska
Two people were charged in connection with a Sunday night murder in Kearney
Charges against two suspects in Kearney murder
North Platte’s first MicroTif project to build nine apartment units in downtown North Platte...
MicroTif application to build nine loft-style apartments in the Canteen District approved

Latest News

Free COVID test scams
How to avoid being scammed for free COVID test
Beautiful conditions for the day Thursday
Sunny and cold Thursday; A chance of snow Friday with a warmup coming this weekend
KNOP Weather Outlook 1-19-2022
Cold air over us through Thursday; Just a few snow showers
Inside the Program: Maxwell Wrestling
Inside the Program: Maxwell Wrestling