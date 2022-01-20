Twin Rivers Industrial Park update

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday’s successful passage of the city’s first MicroTif project to bring more housing units to downtown North Platte is part of a larger component in moving the community forward.

Without homes there are no jobs, but it’s a challenge the city continues to work on every day.

After the historic passage of major projects, such Sustainable Beef LLC last month, the need for more housing will be even more critical.

Chamber president and CEO Gary Person said the $325 million beef packing plant is likely to create around 2,000 jobs.

Person also expressed the importance of having industrial parks shovel-ready to attract more businesses.

“We are also working on a rail park over near Hershey, Nebraska and that will allow the shipping of frozen beef coming off of the Sustainable Beef LLC operation, but also open the doors to a lot of potential manufacturing, distribution, agriculture value-added processing projects,” Person said. “We’ve been working in earnest on that for a couple of years. We’ve also been working with Union Pacific Railroad on that for the past four years and convinced the railroad that we needed rail access and a park that would enable us to greater diversify our economy.”

Chief Industries recently added nine warehouses at Twin Rivers Industrial Park. Coors Distribution is also in the process of building a 40,000 square-foot facility and Ohio based K&M Tire Distribution should be in business sometime this spring.

