Advertisement

Anti-marijuana group brings message to SPVA Basketball Tournament

The Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention System Coalition (SAPS) is helping bring...
The Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention System Coalition (SAPS) is helping bring awareness about the dangers and the long-term effects of marijuana during the SPVA Basketball Tournament.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention System Coalition (SAPS) is helping bring awareness about the dangers and the long-term effects of marijuana.

Coalition members took their message to the SPVA Basketball Tournament at North Platte Community College’s South Campus Thursday.

Members handed out educational pamphlets and fliers to youth and families about those risks, particularly how it relates to athletes. A big concern for coalition members is as state’s legalize marijuana, the number of teens vaping the drug has doubled over the last seven years.

“It’s interesting when juveniles use, especially marijuana, the first words out of their their attorney’s mouth is, “they are about to lose their scholarship,’” said Lincoln County Chief Deputy Attorney Angela Franz. “It isn’t that they are really sorry that they used drugs and they know it’s wrong, it’s they are about to lose their scholarship and athletes need to realize that even in states where it’s legal to use drugs, their scholarships often have language in them that says you can’t do that.”

“They don’t understand that it’s 85 percent THC and it’s not what it was in the 60′s,” said MPCC Ladies Softball Coach Janelle Higgins. “We have to have those conversations and we have to educate our athletes, our kids and start at a very young age. It’s not just teenagers, it’s not just college kids, it’s starting at that middle school level, starting at that elementary level and educating the kids what is in those lollipops because they are targeting those kids.”

Coalition members will be at the tournament through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
North Platte fire crews responded to a house fire at 921 West 10th Street Tuesday afternoon.
Family loses home to fire
Industrial parks are pivotal to economic growth.
Twin Rivers Industrial Park update
The Nebraska men's basketball team huddles during its Opening Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska Men’s Basketball game at Ohio State postponed

Latest News

Experts advocate for those able to give blood to donate as soon as possible.
Great Plains Health in critical need of blood
In 1915, it was a Buick that reached the top of the hill first. A Dodge made it up second, but...
How Dodge Hill got its name
Republican gubernatorial candidates took the stage at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Thursday...
Lincoln County Cattlemen host Nebraska Gubernatorial Forum
Cloudy and cool Friday ahead for the region
Cloudy with isolated snow showers for Friday;Mild and pleasant weekend ahead