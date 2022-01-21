Anti-marijuana group brings message to SPVA Basketball Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention System Coalition (SAPS) is helping bring awareness about the dangers and the long-term effects of marijuana.

Coalition members took their message to the SPVA Basketball Tournament at North Platte Community College’s South Campus Thursday.

Members handed out educational pamphlets and fliers to youth and families about those risks, particularly how it relates to athletes. A big concern for coalition members is as state’s legalize marijuana, the number of teens vaping the drug has doubled over the last seven years.

“It’s interesting when juveniles use, especially marijuana, the first words out of their their attorney’s mouth is, “they are about to lose their scholarship,’” said Lincoln County Chief Deputy Attorney Angela Franz. “It isn’t that they are really sorry that they used drugs and they know it’s wrong, it’s they are about to lose their scholarship and athletes need to realize that even in states where it’s legal to use drugs, their scholarships often have language in them that says you can’t do that.”

“They don’t understand that it’s 85 percent THC and it’s not what it was in the 60′s,” said MPCC Ladies Softball Coach Janelle Higgins. “We have to have those conversations and we have to educate our athletes, our kids and start at a very young age. It’s not just teenagers, it’s not just college kids, it’s starting at that middle school level, starting at that elementary level and educating the kids what is in those lollipops because they are targeting those kids.”

Coalition members will be at the tournament through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.