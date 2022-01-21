Bridgeport defeats Hershey to advance to SPVA Championship Game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Semi of the SPVA Conference Tournament were being played at the North Platte Community College. In the first game of the Quarterfinals for the girls, the Hershey Panther were taking on the Bridgeport Bulldogs. Bridgeport being the number one seed received a bye through the first round. Hershey faced Perkins County in round one and won 64-24 over the Plainsmen. In round two, the Panthers and the Bulldogs will face off to see who will play the winner of Saint Pat’s and Chase County Saturday Night.

After the opening period of play the Bridgeport Bulldogs lead the Hershey Panthers by a score of 17-11. The Panthers were being lead in scoring by Emma Hall who had put up a three pointer.

At half the teams went into the locker room with Bridgeport leading Hershey 44-17. So far, the leading the Panthers was Alex Beveridge with seven points and Abby Hassett and Emma Hall both with three. The Bulldogs were lead in scoring in the first half by Brooklyn Hohrman with 14 and then Olivia Loomis-Goltl with 12.

In the third period the Panthers were able to put eleven points on the board leading the charge was Shayda Vaughn with five followed by Abby Hassett with four. The Bulldogs with their biggest period of the game in the third putting 26 points on the board. Goltl with another impressive period scoring seven.

The Panthers had their biggest period of the game in the fourth scoring 17 points, leading the charge was Shayda Vaughn with six.

Bridgeport never giving up the lead comes away with a big 70-45 win over Hershey. The Bulldogs were lead in scoring by Hohrman with 24 and Goltl with 23. The Panthers were lead in scoring by Shayda Vaughn with 15 followed by Alex Beveridge with eleven. The Bridgeport Bulldogs will advance to the Championship game and will play the Saint Pat’s Irish Saturday January 22nd at North Platte Community College.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.