Cloudy with isolated snow showers for Friday;Mild and pleasant weekend ahead

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning hours of Friday, snow showers have been occuring across the state. Places like Scottsbluff, Kimball,and Ogallala are seeing some of that snowfall. Temperatures have been ranging from the low 10s to low 30s with the clipper system and warm front moving through. Winds were about 5 to 20 mph.

Some isolated snow showers Friday morning
Durign the day Friday, the snow chances will be decreasing with lingering cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s throughout the day with wind speeds around 10 to 20 mph.

Cloudy and cool Friday ahead for the region
During the weekend, an area of high pressure will build back into the area, bringing with it sunshine and above average temperatures. Highs for your Saturday will be in the low to upper 40s, and Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s with continued pleasant conditions. During the day Monday, temperatures start dropping back into the upper 40s with increased cloud cover, and for Tuesday, another slight chance of snow with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Pleasant and above average temperatures for your weekend into early next week
