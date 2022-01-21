Advertisement

Great Plains Health in critical need of blood

Experts advocate for those able to give blood to donate as soon as possible.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the past few weeks, the American Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has been forced to limit their blood distributions to hospitals. Great Plains Health (GPH) is down 75% of their normal supplies, and they are forced to ration their blood supplies.

“Based on lab values, tests, etc, we determine if a patient meets the criteria for receiving blood over someone else,” said Kyle Peodeowski, GPH Medical Lab Technician. “Some preexisting conditions like cardiovascular disease are higher priority than someone anemic, or someone who was in a car accident or someone with an active bleed.”

This situation is new to the American Red Cross because records show that they have never had a crisis like this in their history.

“We need all donor types,” said Ashley King, Core Laboratory Supervisor. “We are unable to give blood to cancer patients or patients undergoing routine surgeries. We cannot give our obstetrician blood for safe deliveries.”

Experts advocate for those able to give blood to donate as soon as possible. To reach the Red Cross call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit https://www.redcross.org/local/nebraska.html to find a center near you.

