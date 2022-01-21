Hoopers and Headlocks: Recap of unique event at Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats hosted a first-of-its-kind event on Thursday, dubbed “Hoopers and Headlocks.” The Wildcats would host Sandhills Valley for a varsity basketball doubleheader while the wrestling team competed against the Mavericks and Medicine Valley in a triangular event at the same time under the same roof.

The basketball games were a sweep for the visitors. The Lady Mavs won 46-33 while the boys defeated Maxwell 55-38. The home team would get their revenge on the mats. Maxwell first defeated the Raiders 54-3 in the first dual with Sandhills Valley defeating Medicine Valley soon after 24-18. The Wildcats would close it out with a 54-6 win over the Mavericks to finish 2-2 on the night in all of their contests.

The Maxwell basketball squads will return to action on Saturday in the RPAC tournament. The girls (4-12) will play Wallace and the boys (4-11) will play Hitchcock County. Both games will be played at Hayes Center. The Wildcat wrestlers will compete again of Friday at Alma.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.