Advertisement

Hoopers and Headlocks: Recap of unique event at Maxwell

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats hosted a first-of-its-kind event on Thursday, dubbed “Hoopers and Headlocks.” The Wildcats would host Sandhills Valley for a varsity basketball doubleheader while the wrestling team competed against the Mavericks and Medicine Valley in a triangular event at the same time under the same roof.

The basketball games were a sweep for the visitors. The Lady Mavs won 46-33 while the boys defeated Maxwell 55-38. The home team would get their revenge on the mats. Maxwell first defeated the Raiders 54-3 in the first dual with Sandhills Valley defeating Medicine Valley soon after 24-18. The Wildcats would close it out with a 54-6 win over the Mavericks to finish 2-2 on the night in all of their contests.

The Maxwell basketball squads will return to action on Saturday in the RPAC tournament. The girls (4-12) will play Wallace and the boys (4-11) will play Hitchcock County. Both games will be played at Hayes Center. The Wildcat wrestlers will compete again of Friday at Alma.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte fire crews responded to a house fire at 921 West 10th Street Tuesday afternoon.
Family loses home to fire
Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
The Red Willow County Attorney's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person and...
Red Willow County Attorney’s Office investigates office-involved shooting
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
First flu deaths of season reported in Nebraska

Latest News

Lindsey's Limelight: River Johnston
Lindsey’s Limelight: River Johnston
Saint Pat's vs. Chase County Highlights
Saint Pat’s gets a late win over Chase County to move on to the SPVA Championship Game
Hershey vs. Bridgeport
Bridgeport defeats Hershey to advance to SPVA Championship Game
Hoopers and Headlocks: Recap of unique event at Maxwell
Hoopers and Headlocks: Recap of unique event at Maxwell