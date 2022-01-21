How Dodge Hill got its name

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The automotive industry in the United States began back in the 1800s. The industry was dominated by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler. Each dealer found creative, competitive ways to boost the sales of the automobiles.

Back in the 20th Century, a friendly competition among automotive dealers named a street in North Platte. On Highway 83, there is a street named “Dodge Hill.” When automobiles dealers began appearing in North Platte, a particular hill was noted to be extremely steep, and cars were unable to make it up.

Cars built back then did not have a fuel pump and relied on gravity. Because the hill inclined, cars would run out of gas before reaching the top.

“There was a man who was determined to get his car to the top, but he ran out of gas before he got there,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director of the Lincoln County Historical Museum. “His car rolled back down the hill and crashed. The man was pinned under his car and died. People died trying to make the trip up the hill.”

Getting a car to reach the top of this hill was the goal for local automotive companies. In return, their sales would increase and their company would be more profitable.

In 1915, it was a Buick that reached the top first. A Dodge made it up second, but the hill is still referred to as “Dodge Hill.”

“The Hinde brothers, of the Hinde Automobile, eventually became Olger Company. They were located where Bruce’s furniture is today,” said Griffin. “They were Ford dealers already, and they bought out Dodge. Their company had a large pull in the community, and they continued calling it ‘Dodge hill.’ After within a few months of the Buick winning, they eventually got a Dodge up there. Their company was the longest-lasting automotive company in town, and so it continued being called Dodge Hill.”

Construction over the years decreased the hill’s incline, so it is not as steep as it used to be in the 1900s.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.