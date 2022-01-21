Advertisement

Lincoln County Cattlemen host Nebraska Gubernatorial Forum

Republican gubernatorial candidates took the stage at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Thursday for a forum.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Republican gubernatorial candidates took the stage at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Thursday for a forum. The Lincoln County Cattlemen hosted the event.

Donna Carpenter, Michael Connely, Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Breland Ridenour, Lela McNinch, and Theresa Thibodeau took turns to present their stance on issues relating to the state.

A panel from the local media asked questions from the public challenging them on topics from critical race theory and health standards to vaccine and mask mandates.

Jim Pillen and democrat candidate Carol Blood were not present. Candidates for District 42 and the state school board wrapped up the forum.

