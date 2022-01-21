Lindsey’s Limelight: River Johnston

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - River Johnston, a Junior on the North Platte Boy’s Basketball Team and is one of the team’s top passers and top scorer’s. Since establishing himself as a leader on the team, Johnston always aims to have a “we not me” attitude on the court.

“I think basketball is kinda a team sport and I think everyone kinda has more fun when everyone’s getting the ball around and everything flows better and works better as a team which makes it easy to win,” explains Johnston.

Johnston moved to North Platte from Adams, Nebraska where he says basketball was king. Johnston says while he believes North Platte to be more of a football town, he’s hoping he can help change that. Each year Johnston has been apart of the program, starting his Freshman year, the program has seen more success with each season. This year he’s hoping the team can top last seasons nine wins and break into double digits.

“This year I think we’re gonna get in double figure wins and the goal is to host the district game. So, every year I’ve been here we’ve wanted to keep that growing,” says Johnston.

With the team’s goal for this season set, hosting the district game Johnston is confident the team can achieve that. And as he looks to his Senior season, he just hopes they can continue the upward trend the programs been on over the past few seasons.

“The goal that we set at the beginning of the season was to host the district game. We still think we can do that even though we dropped a few games that we wish we could have back, but that’s definitely the goal here. Then going into Senior Year it’s just to improve on this one. You’ve got good young players coming up and we can make it far,” explains Johnston.

But regardless of the outcome Johnston shares there’s no other team he’d rather be playing for, or any other group of guys he’d rather play with.

“It means everything, I wouldn’t wanna trade it for anything, wouldn’t wanna be anywhere else. I love the coaches, love the dudes here, it’s a brotherhood.”

