Nebraska WBB game with Rutgers rescheduled

(KOLN-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball game with Rutgers has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena with tip-off set for 7 p.m. (CT).

The game with the Scarlet Knights had previously been set for Thursday, Jan. 20, but health and safety protocols within the Husker program caused the game’s postponement earlier this week.

The new game date and time were set through the cooperation of the Nebraska and Rutgers staffs through the coordination of the Big Ten Conference.

Ticket holders for Nebraska’s originally scheduled game with Rutgers (Jan. 20) will be able to use those tickets for admittance to the Feb. 1 contest at PBA.

Additional tickets can be purchased for the game through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office on Huskers.com or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED.

