Saint Pat’s gets a late win over Chase County to move on to the SPVA Championship Game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Semi finals of the SPVA Conference Tournament is being played at North Platte Community College. For the second game of the night on Thursday night the Saint Pat’s Irish were taking on the Chase County Longhorns. In the previous round the Irish defeated the Sutherland Sailors 56-31. The Longhorns in the previous round defeated Kimball 55-21. The Irish and the Longhorns will go head to head to see who will take on the winner of Hershey and Bridgeport on Saturday.

At the end of the first period of play with Longhorns had a small lead over the Irish by a score of 9-5. Leading the way for the Longhorns was Bryn McNair with six and for the Irish it was Mae Siegel and Tonja Heirigs both with two.

Saint Pat’s keeping it close, but it’s Chase County who goes into the half with the 20-14 lead. The Longhorns top scorer in the first half was McNair with twelve. For the Irish it was Heirigs leading the way with nine.

The third period was low scoring for both teams, Chase County only putting up eight and the Irish putting up six. But, in the fourth period the Irish come out firing outscoring the Longhorns by nine. It was Kate Stienike who scored nine and Tonja Heirigs who scored seven who helped five Saint Pat’s the boost they needed at the end of the game.

But at the end of the game this Irish are able to walk away with a close victory over Chase County 36-35 is the final. The Irish were lead in scoring by Tonja Heirigs with 18 points followed by Kate Stienike with ten. Chase County was lead in scoring by Bryn McNair with 23 points followed by Jordan Jablonski with six. The Irish will move on to the Championship Game where they will play the Bridgeport Bulldogs. The game will take place at North Platte Community College Saturday January 22nd.

