Sunday’s Husker women’s basketball game postponed

(KOLN-TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another Nebraska basketball game has been postponed.

The Athletic Department announced Friday morning that Sunday’s women’s basketball game in Champaign against Illinois has been postponed.

UNL Athletics cited health and safety protocols within the Husker program as the reason.

“This game will be postponed and the Conference office will coordinate the rescheduling process,” according to a press release.

“The postponement with Nebraska gives Illinois the opportunity to play a previously postponed game against Iowa (Jan. 2). The Fighting Illini will take on Iowa, Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City at 5 p.m.”

If Nebraska’s game against Illinois can’t be rescheduled, it will be counted as a “no contest” game for both schools.

