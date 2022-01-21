Advertisement

Troopers arrest one following pursuit near Aurora

(KPTV)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Minnesota man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed a Ford Fusion driving on the shoulder near Giltner, at mile marker 323. During the traffic stop, as the trooper was talking with the driver of the Fusion, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle fled eastbound, reaching speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour while weaving through traffic and passing vehicles on the shoulder. The vehicle then exited I-80 at mile marker 332 and began traveling southbound. The trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop.

The driver exited the vehicle and refused repeated commands from multiple troopers on scene. A trooper then successfully deployed a taser to bring the suspect into custody. Troopers located cocaine and marijuana in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect, Corey Davis, 25, of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension, and numerous traffic violations. He was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
North Platte fire crews responded to a house fire at 921 West 10th Street Tuesday afternoon.
Family loses home to fire
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parent’s worst nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
Industrial parks are pivotal to economic growth.
Twin Rivers Industrial Park update

Latest News

Asthma is a chronic disease that causes inflammation of the air ways.
Social media trend addresses struggles with asthma
KNOP Weather Outlook 1-21-2022
Warm air and sunshine thorugh the weekend
A Holdrege man is going to federal prison on a child porn conviction.
Holdrege man to federal prison for child porn
Hospitals in Critical Need of Blood
Hospital in Critical Need of Blood - GPH