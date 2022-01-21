Troopers find 231 LBs of Marijuana, THC products in I-80 traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 200 pounds of marijuana and THC products during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Winnebago RV speeding on I-80 at mile marker 348, near Bradshaw. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 109 pounds of marijuana and 122 pounds of THC edibles. The driver, Adolfo Ramos, 26, of Riverside, California, and passenger Andrew Urena, 30, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, were both arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Both were lodged in York County Jail. The York County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident.

