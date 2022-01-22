Baxter’s record night leads Broken Bow over Valentine 74-35

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - History was made in Broken Bow Friday as the Indians’ Keegan Baxter set the school record for points in a single game with 37, exactly half of his team total en route to defeating Valentine 74-35. The previous record had stood since 1990.

Broken Bow was dominate early and often, opening the game on a 12-0 run. Baxter hit a buzzer beating three-pointer at the end of the first quarter, which contributed to his record-setting game.

Broken Bow (3-11) will next face Ogallala on the road on Monday. Valentine’s (1-13) next opponent will be Ainsworth.

