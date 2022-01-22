Bridgeport defeats Perkins County to send themselves to the Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In a Friday Night match up the Perkins County Plainsmen and the Bridgeport Bulldogs will take the court in the semi-finals of the SPVA Conference Tournament. In the first round of the tournament Perkins County, the number two seed, defeated the seventh seed Sutherland 57-38. Bridgeport, the third seed, in the first round defeated the sixth seed Kimball 56-32. The winner of this game will play the winner of the Saint Pat’s and Chase County game in the Championship.

After the first period of play the Bulldogs had a 12-5 lead over the Plainsmen. Leading the charge for Bridgeport was Kason Loomis with four. Perkins County was lead in the first period by Jackson Wykert with three.

Perkins County had their biggest period of the game in the second scoring 22 points. Leading the way was Foster again this time with eleven. The Bulldogs put 23 points on the board in the second period and were lead by Kolby Lussetto with 17 points. The teams went into the half with the Bulldogs 35-27.

The Bulldogs never gave up the lead in the second half, their top scorer was Lussetto with ten.

Ultimately the Bulldogs are going to come out on top over the Plainsmen. The final score was Bridgeport 69 Perkins County 55. The top scorer for Bridgeport was Lussetto with 28 points. Perkins County was lead in scoring by Hayden Foster with 22 points. Bridgeport will play Saint Pat’s on Saturday January 22nd in the championship game at North Platte Community College. Perkins County will take on Chase County on January 22nd for third place at North Platte Community College.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.