Advertisement

Bridgeport defeats Perkins County to send themselves to the Championship

Perkins County vs. Bridgeport SPVA Tournament
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In a Friday Night match up the Perkins County Plainsmen and the Bridgeport Bulldogs will take the court in the semi-finals of the SPVA Conference Tournament. In the first round of the tournament Perkins County, the number two seed, defeated the seventh seed Sutherland 57-38. Bridgeport, the third seed, in the first round defeated the sixth seed Kimball 56-32. The winner of this game will play the winner of the Saint Pat’s and Chase County game in the Championship.

After the first period of play the Bulldogs had a 12-5 lead over the Plainsmen. Leading the charge for Bridgeport was Kason Loomis with four. Perkins County was lead in the first period by Jackson Wykert with three.

Perkins County had their biggest period of the game in the second scoring 22 points. Leading the way was Foster again this time with eleven. The Bulldogs put 23 points on the board in the second period and were lead by Kolby Lussetto with 17 points. The teams went into the half with the Bulldogs 35-27.

The Bulldogs never gave up the lead in the second half, their top scorer was Lussetto with ten.

Ultimately the Bulldogs are going to come out on top over the Plainsmen. The final score was Bridgeport 69 Perkins County 55. The top scorer for Bridgeport was Lussetto with 28 points. Perkins County was lead in scoring by Hayden Foster with 22 points. Bridgeport will play Saint Pat’s on Saturday January 22nd in the championship game at North Platte Community College. Perkins County will take on Chase County on January 22nd for third place at North Platte Community College.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
North Platte fire crews responded to a house fire at 921 West 10th Street Tuesday afternoon.
Family loses home to fire
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parent’s worst nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
In 1915, it was a Buick that reached the top of the hill first. A Dodge made it up second, but...
How Dodge Hill got its name

Latest News

The North Platte Bulldogs are currently 7-6 on the season.
North Platte boys win over the McCook Bison, 59-41
Saint Pat's vs. Chase County
Saint Pat’s with a dominant win over Chase County
The North Platte wins this highway 83 match up, 57 -33.
North Platte girls win over McCook, 57-33
BB vs VAL BBK
Baxter’s record night leads Broken Bow over Valentine 74-35