Broken Bow girls defeat Valentine 47-18

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lady Indians took care of business at home after defeating Valentine 47-18 Friday. Broken Bow rode a 21-0 at the end of the first quarter before cruising to the victory. They have now won seven of their last eight.

Broken Bow (13-3) will next play in their conference tournament next week.

Valentine (5-10) will have their next home game on February 4th against Gothenburg.

