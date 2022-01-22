Chief justice: Technology helped courts adapt to pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska’s top judge says the state courts have adapted well to the coronavirus pandemic with help from new technology, but the judicial branch is struggling with worker shortages.

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican says the judicial branch has adopted remote court hearings, electronic filing of court documents and other steps to keep the courts open and delivering justice. Heavican says keeping the courts open has presented the judicial branch with an ongoing challenge, “but when the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

He says online meeting services such as Zoom and WebEx have allowed judges to hold virtual hearings from their homes or offices.

