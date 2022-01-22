Advertisement

Church victims push to expand lawsuit window in Nebraska

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic priests are urging Nebraska lawmakers to pass a law that would let people who were abused decades ago file lawsuits against the church or other organizations that were negligent.

The proposal comes on the heels of a Nebraska attorney general report that identified 258 victims who made credible abuse allegations against church officials, dating back decades.

None of those cases are expected to result in prosecutions or legal judgments because the statutes of limitation have expired. Members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee are now reviewing a bill that would eliminate the statute of limitations for lawsuits.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

