Double shooting incidents being investigated in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Gunshots in North Platte in two separate shooting incidents are being investigated as related by the North Platte Police Department.

Chief of North Platte Police Steve Reeves reports that on Friday evening, at 9:17 pm, an officer patrolling the area of Front St. and Adams St. heard multiple gunshots north of his location. Responding officers determined that a shooting had taken place outside of the Money Train located at 1020 Rodeo Rd. At least three shots were fired from a 9mm handgun in the parking lot of the business.

The suspect fled in a PT Cruiser. The PT Cruiser was found abandoned at another location and impounded. A short time later, a 28-year-old male arrived at Great Plains Health with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim’s wounds are not life-threatening. Officers report he was not cooperative with investigators.

Later, at 11:43 PM, officers responded to another shooting near 11th and Poplar. Responding officers determined that a man was shot as he exited a nearby residence. The victim was gone when police arrived but a short time later, a 31-year-old male arrived at Great Plains Health with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The victim’s wounds are not life-threatening and he was not cooperative with investigators either. At least 13 shots were fired from a 9mm handgun during the second shooting incident.

The shootings are believed to be related. No one has been arrested in connection with the shootings and both incidents are still actively being investigated.

