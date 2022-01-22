Advertisement

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Game vs. Wisconsin rescheduled to Jan. 27

Husker Men Will Face Wisconsin at 4 p.m.; Husker Women will Now Host Wisconsin at 8 p.m.
(Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 22, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball game against No. 8 Wisconsin has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. The game was scheduled for Jan. 25, but health and safety protocols within the Husker program caused the game to be rescheduled.

The game will be carried on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network.  Fans who had tickets for Tuesday’s originally scheduled game should use those tickets for Thursday’s game.

Because of the men’s basketball schedule change announced today, the Nebraska women’s basketball game against Wisconsin scheduled for Jan. 27, will now start at 8 p.m. (central). It will also be carried on the Huskers Radio Network and will also be televised on BTN.

Fans who have men’s basketball tickets for the rescheduled game will be able to attend the women’s game and sit in select general admission areas (sections 111-113 and 122-102). Fans will have to exit Pinnacle Bank Arena following the men’s game and can re-enter at any gate prior to the women’s game. PBA gates will re-open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. women’s game.

