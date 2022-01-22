Advertisement

North Platte boys win over the McCook Bison, 59-41

Highway 83 Match up
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The McCook Bison are having an impressive season thus far with only three losses. The North Platte Bulldogs are currently 6-6 on the season.

North Platte wins the tip-off, but the McCook Bison get on the board first. That doesn’t stop the bulldogs, because by half time the dogs were up 15 points. Bison Josh Hegwood and Bulldog Jackson Polk fighting over possession, and then Polk sends it to River Johnston, who then passes all the way down the court. The ball makes its way behind the arch for a nice three-pointer.

North Platte boy’s basketball team wins this year’s Highway 83 Match up.

